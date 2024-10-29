Uptick in strokes, heart attacks correlates to Presidential elections, per doctors

Stream FOX 35 News

One week from Election Day, doctors are warning people to stay calm when results pour in.

Every four years, doctors see it: a presidential election and an uptick in patients experiencing stroke and heart attacks. Harvard and the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) both cite studies showing correlations between the spike and the stressors surrounding elections.

Dr. David Rose said he saw it in 2016, 2020, and he anticipates the same this November.

"Around election season, just as we’ve seen in other world events, hurricanes, disasters, even the world cup, we have a spike in adrenaline, we have high blood pressure, that can lead to bleeding in the brain; it can lead to an ischemic stroke, or a clog in the brain," said Rose. "It can lead to atrial fibrillation, it can lead to heart attacks because of vasoconstriction, tightening of the arteries."

MORE STORIES:

Excitement or anger, the type of stress, doesn’t matter, Rose said. Any amount of increased stress can lead to a potentially deadly outcome.

"You’re going to have a potential of very high rise of blood pressure, which can constrict the arteries in the brain and heart and cause up to 60% increased risk of heart attack and 60% increase of stroke," Rose said.

In October, the American Stroke Association updated their stroke prevention guidelines for the first time in 10 years. They now recommend:

Following a Mediterranean-style diet

Staying physically active

Managing your blood pressure

GLP-1 Agonists (like Ozempic and Mounjaro), which have been proven to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke

Something that has not changed, Rose said, is the pneumonic to help you identify signs of a stroke: FAST.

F - face – is there drooping or a-symmetry?

A – arms – is there any arm weakness?

S – speech – any slurring or inability to talk?

T – time – if you see any of the above symptoms, seek medical help immediately.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: