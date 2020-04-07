Update: These zip codes have the most coronavirus cases in Orlando

article

Orange County has 763 positive cases of coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health announced on Tuesday.

Many experts say the peak of coronavirus won’t come until late April.

There are currently more than 14,500 cases in the state of Florida. More than 280 people have died as of Tuesday morning.

Orange County recently updated a heat map indicating so-called 'hot spots' -- zip codes where the virus is most present in the Orlando area.

32803

32822

32824

32825

32828

32837

34787

34786

According to the map, zip code 32822 has the most with 51. Less than a week ago, there were only 25. That area stretches from State Road 436 to Chickasaw Trail and sits between the 528 and S.R. 408.

Even if you do not travel in any of those zip codes, no resident should be deceived into thinking you are in the clear.

"If your area is not a 'hot zone' that could change," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "It is anticipated that Orange County will have 1,000 cases by end of the week."

Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said the next two weeks are critical as numbers increase.

"They tend to double every three and a half days,” Dr. Pino said. “So we can foresee if we haven’t peaked yet. We are going to see our numbers in the thousands.”

