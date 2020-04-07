Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 14,500; death toll up to 283

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, there are 13,629 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 254.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County leaders are urging people to stay home as much as possible over the next two weeks as the county will likely reach peak COVID-19 cases by the end of April. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Healthcare workers will be administering more coronavirus tests than usual at the Orange County Convention Center on Tuesday. The testing site received a shipment from the state and will open on Tuesday with 328 tests to give -- but those supplies won't last long. Get details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- As of 11:00 a.m., the Florida Department of Health says that cases have jumped nearly 900 overnight, now up to 14,504. The death toll has also risen to 283. Read more HERE.

