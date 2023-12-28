Unpaid citations will get you booted and towed in this popular Florida beach city

Watch FOX 35 News live

If you're visiting New Smyrna Beach and happen to rack up a couple of parking citations – you're going to want to pay them right away.

The police department said that come January 2024, the parking division will begin booting and towing cars in accordance to City Ordinance 78-50.

What's City Ordinance 78-50?

The ordinance states that the registered owner of any motor vehicle that has at least three unpaid citations will be booted if it's found on a public right-of-way or public property.

Once the car is booted, the owner has 24 hours to pay the parking citations until it is towed and impounded.

The city said cars will remain impounded until the registered owner pays all outstanding citations, the boot removal fee, and the towing costs.

As New Smyrna Beach continues to grow rapidly, many people oftentimes find it hard to find parking. One local relator has designed a plan to help with that.

The solution is Flagler Commons, a plot of land that will bring 100 new parking spots along with townhomes and a food court.