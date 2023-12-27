Local realtor introduces plan to improve parking in New Smyrna Beach

Following the release of a report organized by a parking task force, a New Smyrna Beach realtor has introduced a plan to improve parking.

Ignacio Barsotelli said the plan is called Flagler Commons. In addition to more than 100 new parking spots, it will have townhomes and a food court, if carried out.

"New Smyrna is growing rapidly and it’s having challenges [on Flagler Avenue] for the parking," he said.

The city owns a plot of land adjacent to the land in the 400 block of Flagler Avenue. Barsotelli said a portion of the plan can be carried out without the assistance of the city. However, they need to partner with the municipality if they want to carry the plan out in its entirety.

"We can put both lands together and create so much more accommodation. For the moment we are suggesting to jump from 28 spots to 76 spots," he said. The timeline for the first phase, which includes those spots, could be completed as soon as the upcoming summer. The other phases, which include a two-level parking structure, would take much longer.

People who walked along Flagler Avenue Wednesday were both for and against the project. Those in favor cited the dire need for additional parking spaces. "It’s almost like a full-time job trying to park in this city when it’s busy," Ronnie Milione said. "The town could definitely use much more parking."

Others are concerned about how the extra traffic associated with townhomes and additional businesses will impact the city’s small-town identity.

Barsotelli said he is still awaiting confirmation about New Smyrna Beach’s participation in the project.



