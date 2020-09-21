University of Central Florida begins random COVID-19 testing

Students and staff at the University of Central Florida (UCF) will be randomly tested for coronavirus starting Monday.

The university will begin with the school's Greek community. About 100 students in Greek organizations will be tested first.

Officials said that this being done to see how prevalent the virus is on campus and to keep an eye on any possible outbreaks.

Students will be notified through their school email when it is their turn to be tested. This will continue throughout the semester for students, faculty, and staff. Anyone who refuses to be tested could face disciplinary action, like a suspension.

One sorority and fraternity, Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Alpha Epsilon, were already suspended at UCF two weeks ago after hosting parties. UCF also had to quarantine 79 women at three on-campus Greek houses after 16 women tested positive for COVID-19.

