UCF to begin randomly testing students, staff for coronavirus

Students and staff will soon be randomly tested for coronavirus at the University of Central Florida. Officials say it's to see how prevalent the virus is on campus.

The tests will start with the school's Greek community. Starting next week they will start with about 100 students in Greek organizations.

UCF has already had to quarantine residents of three on-campus houses and are concerned that those students have a higher risk of contracting the virus.

According to UCF's COVID-19 dashboard that was last updated on Saturday, a total of 926 positive test results have been recorded for students since the beginning of the fall semester.

Just last week one sorority and fraternity were suspended at the university after hosting parties. They are Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

There were 79 women at Zeta and two other sororities who are already under quarantine for two weeks after 16 women tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also happening last week, an entire class of 25 students are now on quarantine after one tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say no one in that class was wearing a mask and that the faculty member in charge moved the tables close together to eat lunch together as a group.

“I am surprised. It just seems irresponsible of that faculty member to disregard COVID policies like that especially during this sensitive time.”

UCF has threatened to suspend individual students who go against safety protocols.

Students will be notified through their school email when it is their turn to be tested. This will continue throughout the semester for students, faculty, and staff.