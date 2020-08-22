Universal's Volcano Bay reducing park operating days starting Sept. 8

article

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay is reducing its park operating days.

Officials said due to "operational needs and fall travel trends," Volcano Bay said the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Park hours at Walt Disney World will also change in September.

To see Universal Orlando's operating hours for Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and CityWalk, visit Universal's website.