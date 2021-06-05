Universal Orlando updates mask policy for vaccinated employees

article

Universal Orlando is loosening its face mask requirement for employees who are fully vaccinated.

According to new guidelines sent to team members, starting Saturday, fully vaccinated employees can ditch the mask outdoors and in certain indoor settings, with exceptions.

Universal says team members who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a facial covering when in backstage indoor or outdoor areas, with some exceptions. If you are not fully vaccinated, workers are required to continue to wear a facial covering when indoors (including company vehicles, carts, and shuttles) and outdoors when unable to maintain social distance.

RELATED: Universal Orlando Resort no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated people

While onstage, outside, fully vaccinated team members are no longer required to wear a facial covering but may continue to do so if that is their preference.

Facial coverings should still be worn in company vehicles and carts where social distancing cannot be maintained, regardless of vaccination status.

While onstage, indoors, all team members are required to wear a facial covering, according to the policy.

RELATED: Disney World offering discounts to teachers and first responders who stay here this summer

Universal dropped its mask policy last month for fully vaccinated guests.

Walt Disney World recently updated its mask policy for cast members, saying, "certain cast members who work outside and can maintain physical distancing have the option to go maskless." SeaWorld was the first Central Florida theme park to give fully vaccinated employees the option of going maskless.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.