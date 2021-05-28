Universal Orlando Resort no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated people

article

Universal Orlando announced on Friday that masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated guests on property beginning Saturday.

The decision comes based on new guidelines from the CDC, according to a news release from Universal.

The same news release said, "While we will not require proof of vaccination, we do expect our guests to comply with this revised policy and to use face coverings if they have not been vaccinated. The health and safety of our guests and team members remain our top priority as we continue our thoughtful return to regular operations."