Florida man accused of causing severe cut to person's neck, Daytona Beach Police say

A Florida man has been arrested after officials say he intentionally cut a person's neck.

What we know:

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to the area of South Ocean Avenue around 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 regarding reports of a juvenile's throat slashed with an edged weapon, an arrest affidavit said.

Jermaine Lynn Long, 44, was located near the overpass on the pier and was taken into custody. After interviewing multiple witnesses, police arrested Long for aggravated battery.

Jermaine Lynn Long

The juvenile – whose age has not been released – had a severe cut and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It's not known what led to the incident. The connection between the Long and the minor is not known at this time.

No other people were injured, police said.