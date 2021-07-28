Universal Orlando to hire 2,000 people for Halloween Horror Nights

article

Universal Orlando Resort is hiring a total of 2,000 team members to fill roles for Halloween Horror Nights and other opportunities across the destination.

Base hourly pay for Universal Orlando employees is now starting at $15 and higher based on the position.

This year’s event will feature 10 terrifying haunted houses, five pulse-pounding scare zones, outrageous live entertainment, and more.

Universal Orlando is hiring more than 300 Haunted House Attendants and more than 1,000 Food & Beverage employees for this year’s event.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available in all areas including the in-house call center, attractions, food services, custodial, security, and merchandise. There are also numerous professional career opportunities available supporting entertainment, tech services, IT, finance, marketing and sales, human resources, and more.

Universal Orlando will hold multiple job fairs over the next several weeks. Candidates interested in joining a family of committed Team Members should apply online, and will then be contacted to schedule an interview appointment.

Halloween Horror Night runs from September 3 through October 31.