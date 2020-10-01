Universal Orlando offers 'Free Days' with no blockout dates deal

article

Universal Orlando is offering a sweet deal for visitors who want to visit its theme parks.

U.S. visitors can purchase the new "Get 3 Days Free When You Buy 2 Days" ticket that can be used through next summer with no blockout dates.

Guests just have to purchase a 2-Day, 2-Park ticket and they will receive three extra days for free. That's 5 days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for the price of two.

The tickets can be used through August 31, 2021.

The "Get 3 Days Free" ticket deal must be purchased by January 6, 2021. A 2-Day, 2-Park ticket starts as low as $243.99 per adult.

You can find ticket information HERE.

In addition, Universal Orlando has extended its "Buy a Day" ticket deal for Florida residents that gives visitors unlimited visits through December 24 -- for the price of a single-day ticket.

The ticket must be purchased by Nov. 3. 2020.

The price of an adult ticket is $164 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $159 for children (ages 3 - 9).

The new ticket option has no blockout dates, and allows Florida residents to visit the parks any time between August 1 and Dec. 24. Guests will be able to visit both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure on the same day. Proof of Florida residency is required.