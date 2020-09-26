How will theme parks operate as state begins Phase 3 of reopening?

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Florida will be moving into Phase 3 of reopening.

According to the governor's 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step' plan, "theme parks may return to normal operations with limited social distancing protocols" in Phase 3.

In an email to FOX 35 News, Disney responded with the following statement:

"We received the Governor’s executive order and are evaluating it to determine what it may mean for our business. We are not making any immediate changes. As a reminder, face coverings are still required at Walt Disney World Resort.”

Disney's theme parks currently have capacity limits in place and require guests 2 and older to wear face masks and have temperatures checked before being allowed inside.

SeaWorld Orlando gave the following statement to FOX 35 News:

“At SeaWorld, we are committed to the health & safety of our employees, guests, and the animals in our care. Since our reopening on June 11, the changes we have made to our park operations to enhance our already strict standards – from increasing sanitation across the parks to significantly limiting capacity, enforcing new physical distancing requirements and requiring temperature checks and face coverings – have allowed us to create a safe environment for our guests and employees while still providing them with fun and memorable experiences. We will continue to evolve our procedures and manage capacity to maintain compliance with state and local government recommendations, while prioritizing the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals."

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said on Saturday that he anticipates the theme parks will take their time.

FOX News Business Contributor Gary Kaltbaum said as the state heads into Phase 3, people will start to get back to work.

"As you know, the government hasn't come through yet with another stimulus package, so it is incumbent that people get their jobs back.

SeaWorld is hiring again after the park permanently laid off 1,900 people last week.

Kaltbaum says he thinks the theme parks will play it safe.

"I think they want to be careful also because you don't want another episode or a blow-up of the virus and they have to go backwards again," Kaltbaum said.

