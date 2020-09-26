Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster opening in 2021

article

Get ready to roar!

Universal Orlando on Friday revealed that its newest ride, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, will open in summer 2021, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The thrill ride is currently under construction at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Not many details have been revealed, but photos have been posted to social media of the barricade around the construction site displaying the Jurassic Park logo.

Universal's website describes the Jurassic Park area as:

“Step into Jurassic Park and stand in awe and wonder at a land transformed by science after 65 million years. But don’t be deceived by the island’s beauty because danger lurks behind every corner. Only here can you live the adventure of coming face to face with giant creatures of the Earth’s past, encounter raptors roaming every day, or take a daring raft expedition through jungles teeming with dinosaurs.''

The Orlando Sentinel quotes Universal's website as saying "a new species of roller coaster coming Summer 2021."

FOX 35 News has reached out to Universal for more details on the ride. Check back for details.