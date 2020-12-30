Universal expects to hit capacity again as holiday crowds pack in

Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, theme parks are seeing a sudden surge.

Universal Orlando Resort has hit capacity several times this holiday season before noon.

For example, Rachel Turner captured this shot outside of the park on Tuesday morning, Universal Orlando Resort hit capacity less than an hour after opening at 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Universal Orlando Resort hit capacity less than an hour after opening. (Photo by Rachel Turner)

"By the time we walked up to Islands of Adventure, which is supposed to open at 8 a.m. We walked up at about 8:15 or 8:20 and they were already at capacity and we could not get in," Lisa Nathan told FOX 35. She is visiting with her family from Michigan. "As far as you could see, there were people in a standby line. It was unbelievable."

MORE NEWS: $600 stimulus begins to hit bank accounts, how to track yours

Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort warns on its website that they could reach capacity on weekends and holidays in December. They confirmed to us that they are doing the best they can during the busy holiday period and ask that guests remain patient and understanding.

In addition, they another warning that it is likely they will also hit capacity very early on Wednesday, advising that if you are flexible with your plans, please consider visiting another day.

Nathan and her family will attempt to visit the parks again on Wednesday, this time lining up a full hour before the parks open at 8 a.m.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.