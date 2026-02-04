Large law enforcement response at Orange County Jail: What we know

The Brief There is a large police presence outside the Orange County Jail. FOX 35 cameras captured several police officers, crime scene tape, and police vehicles near the jail. FOX 35 has reached out to Orlando police, Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Orange County Jail for information.



FOX 35 cameras captured several deputies, officers, and investigators outside one of the entrances of the jail. Officers were also seen putting up yellow "police line do not cross" tape around the area.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Orange County Jail for information about what is going on. The nature of the investigation is not clear.

About the Orange County Jail

The Orange County Jail complex is located off Vision Blvd., near Interstate 4 and S. John Young Parkway. It is the fourth-largest jail in Florida, according to Orange County.

According to the county, more than 41,000 people were booked into the jail in 2025. The average daily population was 3,064 people in 2025, the county said.