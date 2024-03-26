Florida theme park deals: Universal, Disney & SeaWorld ticket offers
ORLANDO, Fla. - We know it's not cheap to visit some of Florida's major theme parks, so here's a guide to current ticket deals being offered at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando.
Walt Disney World ticket deals
Discover Disney Ticket:
- Purchase a four-day ticket for $59 a day, plus tax
- Valid for use from April 2 to Sept. 28 with advance park reservation
- 4-day ticket: $235/person
- 3-day ticket: $219/person
- Park hopper, water park and sports add-ons available

3-day, 3-park ticket:
- Valid for only Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Animal Kingdom
- Starting at $89 per day ($267 total, plus tax)
- Limit one admission per theme park, one theme park per day for a total of three admissions on three separate days
- Not valid for admission to Magic Kingdom
- Ticket does not require theme park reservation
- Date-based ticket with start dates from April 2 through Sept. 24
- Ticket must be used within five days of selected start date

4-day, 4-park ticket:
- Includes one admission to each of Walt Disney World's four parks
- Starting at $99 per day ($396 total, plus tax)powe
- Total of four admissions on four separate days
- Ticket does not require theme park reservations
- Date-based ticket with start dates from April 2 through Sept. 22
- Ticket must be used within seven days of selected start date

Walt Disney World is also offering ticket deals for U.S. military personnel.
SeaWorld Orlando ticket deals
SeaWorld Orlando is offering a spring break sale that ends March 31.
Single-day ticket sale:
- Valid for one visit on date selected to SeaWorld Orlando
- Prices starting at $99.99/person for everyone 3 and up
- Add-ons available, including all-day dining for $42 (starting at $141.99/person)
- Ultimate ticket bundle available, includes all-day dining and unlimited Quick Queue (starting at $201.99/person)
2-day, 2-park ticket:
- Enjoy two visits for $49.99 a day at any combination of theme parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando by May 24
- Prices starting at $99.99/person
- All-day dining add-on available (starting at $159.99/person)
Fun Card
- Visit SeaWorld and Aquatica as many times as you want through Dec. 31
- SeaWorld only: $139.99/person
- SeaWorld + Aquatica: $221.99/person
Select annual passes are also on sale.

Universal Orlando Resort ticket deals
2-park, 1-day + 2 days free:
- One guest admission to both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for three calendar days through June 26
- Blockout dates from March 25 to April 26
- Ticket expires on June 26
- All ticket usage must be completed on or before June 26
- Unused days will be forfeited
- Valid only for Florida and Georgia residents
- Adults: Starting from $199/person
- Children (3-9): Starting from $194/person
- Can add on Volcano Bay for $28 more
