SeaWorld and Aquatica make waves with spring break ticket sale: Up to 50% off

Spring Break is either here or on the way for many, so what better way to spend it than at a theme park?

SeaWorld and Aquatica are offering up to 50% off tickets, fun cards, and annual passes from March 4 to March 10.

Guests can save up to 30% on SeaWorld tickets and up to 50% on Aquatica.

Fun passes give guests park admission through December 31, 2024, and annual passes give unlimited access to both SeaWorld and Aquatica for 12 months.

With an annual pass, parkgoers can attend seasonal events like SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival and Viva La Musica, access to the 60th-anniversary celebration, and Bands, Brew, and BBQ.

Annual pass members also get access to free parking, free guest tickets, invites to special VIP events, and savings on in-park purchases.

New this season at SeaWorld and Aquatica

In the 2024 season, both SeaWorld and Aquatica are welcoming new rides to the parks.

Aquatica has the new "Tassie's Underwater Twist," a waterside with an immersive visual element that transports riders into the depths of Australia's Shark Bay.

At SeaWorld, the highly anticipated "Penguin Trek" will open in Spring 2024. This family-launch coaster is perfect for thrill seekers.