Florida residents can visit Walt Disney World for just $59 a day with special deal

By Dani Medina
Published 
Walt Disney World
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Florida residents can snag Walt Disney World tickets for just less than $60 a day with the theme park's newest offer. 

The four-day Discover Disney Ticket has a price tag of $235, plus tax – which comes out to about $59 a day. A three-day ticket is also available for $73 a day, or $219 total, plus tax. 

These tickets are valid from April 2 to Sept. 28 and an advance park reservation is required. They can be used either on consecutive or non-consecutive days. 

Tickets are valid for one theme park per day. Park Hopper options are also available on Walt Disney World's website