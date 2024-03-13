Florida residents can visit Walt Disney World for just $59 a day with special deal

Florida residents can snag Walt Disney World tickets for just less than $60 a day with the theme park's newest offer.

The four-day Discover Disney Ticket has a price tag of $235, plus tax – which comes out to about $59 a day. A three-day ticket is also available for $73 a day, or $219 total, plus tax.

These tickets are valid from April 2 to Sept. 28 and an advance park reservation is required. They can be used either on consecutive or non-consecutive days.

MORE DEALS : Disney World is offering free water park access, but there's a catch

Tickets are valid for one theme park per day. Park Hopper options are also available on Walt Disney World's website.