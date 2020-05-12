article

Universal CityWalk will reopen to the public starting May 14th.

Universal Orlando Resort made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. They said that select CityWalk venues will open between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

They said that select shopping and food options will be available with limited menus and seating capacities. Other venues, like Blue Man Group, all nightclubs, and Universal Cinemark, will remain closed.

Open venues will include:

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.™ Restaurant & Market

Jimmy Buffett’s® Margaritaville® (outside seating and Lone Palm area only)

Red Oven Pizza Bakery

Voodoo Doughnut

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company™ (retail only)

Universal Studios Store

Select merchandise carts as well as Hollywood Drive-In Golf.

Self-parking will reportedly be free and valet parking will not be available.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. Additional venues may be added over time, and hours of operation are subject to change," Universal Orlando added.

With the reopening of CityWalk, enhanced sanitization procedures and implemented additional measures will be in place. This includes:

Everyone, both guests and team members, must wear face coverings.

Temperature checks are required upon arrival and guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be admitted. Team members will also undergo temperature checks and wear face coverings. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to pwrk.

Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds.

Practice social distancing and keep at least six-feet of distance between other guests. Floor markings will be visible to promote social distancing. Capacity will also be limited at venues to help enforce social distancing.

Cashless payments will be an option at all venues. You can even order food and drink options at participating restaurants with the Universal Orlando Resort app.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

They also said that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend, as any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Universal Orlando Resort said that "we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit."

Universal Orlando Resort has more information on Citywalk's reopening on its website.

Disney Springs will reopen as well starting May 20th. A limited number of shopping and dining experiences will be open.

Universal Orlando Resort theme parks and hotels will be closed at least until May 31st. The Walt Disney World resorts will remain closed until further notice. However, they started to accept hotel reservations for July and experts believe that a summer opening is likely.

