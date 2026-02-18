Expand / Collapse search

Lake County Sheriff investigating body found near SR-429 and SR-46

Published  February 18, 2026 10:21am EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating a body found in a grassy area off of State Road 429.
    • The body was found just off SR-429, near State Road 46 and Sleepy Bear Lane – east of Mount Plymouth.
    • The person was declared dead when first responders arrived.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a body found in a grassy area along State Road 429, Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's office responded to the area of State Road 429, near State Road 46 and Sleepy Bear Lane – east of Mount Plymouth – around 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 18 after receiving a report that a body was found in a grassy area. 

Deputies and Lake County Fire Rescue declared the person dead, the sheriff's office said. 

Where was the person found? 

Road closures

Due to the ongoing investigation, SR-46 will be closed between Cypress Mill Road and Sleepy Bear Lane. 

School bus transportation has been made aware of the closure, the sheriff's office said. 

What's next:

This situation is currently under active investigation. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Lake County Sheriff's office. 

