Lake County Sheriff investigating body found near SR-429 and SR-46
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a body found in a grassy area along State Road 429, Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The Lake County Sheriff's office responded to the area of State Road 429, near State Road 46 and Sleepy Bear Lane – east of Mount Plymouth – around 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 18 after receiving a report that a body was found in a grassy area.
Deputies and Lake County Fire Rescue declared the person dead, the sheriff's office said.
Where was the person found?
Road closures
Due to the ongoing investigation, SR-46 will be closed between Cypress Mill Road and Sleepy Bear Lane.
School bus transportation has been made aware of the closure, the sheriff's office said.
What's next:
This situation is currently under active investigation.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Lake County Sheriff's office.