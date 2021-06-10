'United We Dance' being held to honor Pulse victims in downtown Orlando

article

Numerous events are being held this week for the same purpose.

On Thursday night, 'United We Dance" will feature live entertainment and guest speakers including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Pulse owner Barbara Poma.

That starts at 6 p.m. at Church Street Station.

At 7 p.m., the "UCF Remembers Pulse" vigil will take place inside the student union. The names of the victims will be read aloud by students.

On Wednesday, Orlando honored Pulse victims and survivors with a blood drive. UCF students donated blood on campus at the student union and the police department.

OneBlood says supply is low because of the pandemic.

