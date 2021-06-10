Expand / Collapse search

'United We Dance' being held to honor Pulse victims in downtown Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
Pulse Remembrance
FOX 35 Orlando
article

A makeshift memorial to victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting continues to grow in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, June 18, 2016. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Serv

Expand

ORLANDO, Fla. - Numerous events are being held this week for the same purpose.

On Thursday night, 'United We Dance" will feature live entertainment and guest speakers including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Pulse owner Barbara Poma.

That starts at 6 p.m. at Church Street Station.

RELATED: Law enforcement brothers recall pact they made the night of the Pulse shooting

At 7 p.m., the "UCF Remembers Pulse" vigil will take place inside the student union. The names of the victims will be read aloud by students. 

On Wednesday, Orlando honored Pulse victims and survivors with a blood drive. UCF students donated blood on campus at the student union and the police department. 

RELATED: 5 years later: Pulse Remembrance Week activities announced

OneBlood says supply is low because of the pandemic. 

Watch FOX 35 News this Friday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m. for a special presentation in honor of the victims. 



 