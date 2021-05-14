5 years later: Pulse Remembrance Week activities announced

article

June 12, 2021 will mark 5 years since the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting where 49 people lost their lives.

To honor the lives lost that day, the onePULSE Foundation has activities planned for the Five-Year Pulse Remembrance Week, which will take place from Saturday, June 5 to Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The first activity will be the 5th Annual 4.9K CommUNITY Rainbow Run on Saturday, June 5.

The Remembrance Week will conclude with the Five-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, June 12 from 7 to 8 p.m.

"The observance brings together the families of those whose lives were tragically taken and provides them a space to remember their loved ones in peace," the foundation said. "The ceremony also honors all who survived, the brave first responders and the trauma teams who sacrificed so much to save so many."

The ceremony will take place at the Pulse Interim Memorial for a limited, invitation-only audience. The general public is invited to watch a live stream of the ceremony at Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival on the front lawn.

The full schedule of events is below:

Acts of Love & Kindness – 49 Days leading up to June 12. Partners include One Orlando Alliance, City of Orlando, Orange County Government and onePULSE Foundation.

Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy exhibition ; Orange County Regional History Center; Free to the public the week of June 5 to June 13; runs May 29 – August 15

Creating Hope: Honoring those Lost, Supporting those Struggling ; 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2; virtual volunteer event hosted by Peer Support Space & Orlando United Assistance Center. Register at: ; 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2; virtual volunteer event hosted by Peer Support Space & Orlando United Assistance Center. Register at: creatinghopeevent.eventbrite.com

5th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run Presented by Orlando Health & Hard Rock International – 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Wadeview Park and the PNC Bank Virtual Run. ( – 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Wadeview Park and the PNC Bank Virtual Run. ( communityrainbowrun.com

Straight Men Real Makeup – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at HÄOS on Church. Presented by Makeup and Creative Arts and – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at HÄOS on Church. Presented by Makeup and Creative Arts and Morphstore.com . Eight straight men will step out of their comfort zone and individually perform a choreographed routine to a song of their choice while dressed in full drag. For tickets: https://bit.ly/2RQgUFW

An Evening of Reflection and Promise – 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard FestivalTM. One Orlando Alliance hosts this interfaith opportunity to name the effects of the religiously based discrimination on the LGBTQ+ community and create pathways for healing, featuring a panel of LGBTQ+ people of diverse faith and thought backgrounds.

My Portraits of Pulse: An Orlando United Story – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8; Dr. Phillips Frontyard FestivalTM. In 2016, the city of Orlando was changed forever by the shooting at Pulse nightclub. The loss of 49 souls from the LGBT and LatinX communities reverberated around the world. JD Casto a professional photographer, would go on to capture thousands of images in the weeks and months to come, experiencing events like no other person. This is the story of Pulse as told through his eyes. ( – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8; Dr. Phillips Frontyard FestivalTM. In 2016, the city of Orlando was changed forever by the shooting at Pulse nightclub. The loss of 49 souls from the LGBT and LatinX communities reverberated around the world. JD Casto a professional photographer, would go on to capture thousands of images in the weeks and months to come, experiencing events like no other person. This is the story of Pulse as told through his eyes. ( orlandogaychorus.org

Central Florida Foundation Virtual Community Conversation: Pulse Remembrance : 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 ( : 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 ( cffound.org

Overcoming Barriers Between the Faith Community and LGBTQ Community :7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. Virtually and at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. ( :7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. Virtually and at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. ( www.st.lukes.org .)

‘Inhala Exhala’ – New Moon Yoga for Pulse Remembrance (5 Years After): 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 . An event created to gather community members to practice restorative yoga as a way of channeling intentions. Five years after the Pulse tragedy, we pause to acknowledge our emotions and sow seeds of hope and transformation. In-person at The Center ( . An event created to gather community members to practice restorative yoga as a way of channeling intentions. Five years after the Pulse tragedy, we pause to acknowledge our emotions and sow seeds of hope and transformation. In-person at The Center ( thecenterorlando.org ) and IG live via @qlatinx

United We Dance – HÄOS on Church, Hamburger Mary’s, Pepe’s Cantina; 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. A night of music and dance to honor the resilience of our community, the City Beautiful, Survivors, First Responders, and our 49. ( 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. A night of music and dance to honor the resilience of our community, the City Beautiful, Survivors, First Responders, and our 49. ( www.haosonchurch.com .)

49 Bells at First UMC Orlando – noon on Saturday, June 12.

PULSE The 5-Year Remembrance – 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12; National Moderated Panel Discussion; 6 p.m. National Moment of Silence for 49 seconds. Presented by The Coalition For Pulse: 5 Years Later.

Pulse Remembrance by DeLand Pride – 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Gathering at Abbey Bar beginning at 2 p.m. From there we will walk down to the corner of New York and Woodland to read the names of the Angels lost on the night of June 12, 2016 and honor all those affected by the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Bring your signs and flags. Gathering at Abbey Bar beginning at 2 p.m. From there we will walk down to the corner of New York and Woodland to read the names of the Angels lost on the night of June 12, 2016 and honor all those affected by the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Bring your signs and flags.

Legacy Work: 5-Year Journey after Pulse Tragedy – 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 Virtual Event hosted by onVirtual Event hosted by QLatinx . This event is intended for staff members of organizations that have supported survivors and community members affected by the Pulse tragedy 5 years ago. It is going to be facilitated by Yolanda Martínez-San Miguel, an experienced death doula that focuses her work on legacy projects.

Five-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Pulse Interim Memorial (invitation only) with live streaming open to the general public at Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard FestivalTM. Also available on the onePULSE Foundation Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. ( – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Pulse Interim Memorial (invitation only) with live streaming open to the general public at Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard FestivalTM. Also available on the onePULSE Foundation Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. ( onePULSEfoundation.org/ .)

Remembrance Day Memorial Blood Drive with OneBlood – afternoon of June 12. Location TBD. ( – afternoon of June 12. Location TBD. ( www.oneblood.org

Community Care Rooms After Pulse Remembrance Events: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13. Virtual Space. Virtual Space. QLatinx is holding two virtual community care spaces on June 13th, 2021 for first responders, organizations’ staff, and the community in general.

Orlando Pride Match "Mission Rainbow" – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at Exploria Stadium. Celebrate our true colors, as we remember those lost in the Pulse tragedy five years ago and celebrate love in the City Beautiful. Tickets available at – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at Exploria Stadium. Celebrate our true colors, as we remember those lost in the Pulse tragedy five years ago and celebrate love in the City Beautiful. Tickets available at orlandocitysc.com/pride

Orlando City Match "Pride in Our City" – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at Exploria Stadium. Show your pride in our city, as we remember those we lost in the Pulse tragedy and celebrate love in the City Beautiful. Tickets available at – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at Exploria Stadium. Show your pride in our city, as we remember those we lost in the Pulse tragedy and celebrate love in the City Beautiful. Tickets available at orlandocitysc.com

FOX 35 News will have live coverage on the day of the 5-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.