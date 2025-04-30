Undocumented immigrant dies in Florida custody; cause of death under investigation, officials say

The Brief A woman from Haiti died while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at a detention facility in Florida. Marie Ange Blaise, 44, had been in ICE custody since February. Officials said the woman's cause of death is under investigation.



Officials say they are investigating the death of an undocumented immigrant who died earlier this week in a Florida detention center.

Marie Ange Blaise, 44, had been in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since February.

Officials said the woman's cause of death is under investigation.

What we know:

ICE officials said Blaise was pronounced dead by medical professionals around 8:35 p.m. at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Blaise had been at the facility since April 5.

According to ICE’s online records, this is the fourth person to die in custody since January.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not released an official cause of death for Blaise. It is unclear if Blaise had any prior medical conditions she was struggling with.

What they're saying:

"ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments," ICE officials said. "Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay. All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health screening, and 24-hour emergency care at each detention facility. At no time during detention is a detained illegal alien denied emergent care."

Custody transfer timeline

Timeline:

ICE officials said Blaise entered the United States without admission or parole, although it has not been determined when or where.

Authorities said they first encountered Blaise at the Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport in Saint Croix, U.S Virgin Islands, while attempting to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. Officials then issued Blaise a Notice of Expedited Removal, charging inadmissibility as an undocumented immigrant without a valid visa.

On Feb. 14, Blaise was transferred to the custody of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Miami at the San Juan staging facility, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

On Feb. 21, she was then transferred to the Richwood Correctional Center in Oakdale, Louisiana.

On April 5, she was then transferred to the Broward Transitional Center.

It is unclear why Blaise was transferred to various facilities.

