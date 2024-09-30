UF marks anniversary of groundbreaking canine open-heart surgery program

The University of Florida is celebrating the first anniversary of its pioneering Canine Open Heart Surgery Program, the only one of its kind in the U.S.

The program, which has already saved the lives of dozens of dogs, offers a groundbreaking treatment for mitral valve disease, a condition that affects about 80% of heart disease cases in dogs, particularly small breeds.

Lady Renegade, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, is one of the program’s success stories. Her owner, Anne Dewey-Balzhiser, flew from Virginia to Gainesville to save her beloved dog’s life after Lady Renegade developed mitral valve issues.

MORE STORIES:

"Lady Renegade brought me back to life," Dewey-Balzhiser said. "When I realized she had this condition, I didn’t have a choice. I had to save her."

UF’s program, led by Dr. Darcy Adin, offers a cure for mitral valve disease, which was previously treatable but not curable. "Millions of dogs in the U.S. are affected by heart disease, and mitral valve disease is the most common thing I treat," Dr. Adin said. "To have a treatment option that's curative is really exciting."

Despite the success, the surgery is challenging to perform. Dr. Katsuhiro Matsuura, the program’s veterinary cardiac surgeon, emphasized the complexity. "This is a really difficult and complex procedure," he said. "It requires specialized skills, a large team of anesthesiologists, perfusionists, vascular specialists, and ICU doctors."

While the surgery is expensive, it saved Lady Renegade’s life and gave her owner hope. "Pets help us deal with life better. They unconditionally love us," Dewey-Balzhiser said. "It may sound ‘frou-frou,’ but our pets matter."

UF hopes to expand the program, with another surgeon currently in training, to offer the lifesaving procedure to more dogs across the country.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: