Walt Disney World to open all 6 parks at the same time, marking the first time since 2019

The Brief Walt Disney World has announced the opening of both its water parks in May. Both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will open from May 21 through Sept. 7. This will mark the first time all six Disney theme parks will be open at the same time since 2019.



Walt Disney World has announced the opening of both its water parks in May, which will mark the first time all six Disney theme parks will be open at the same time since 2019.

Typically, Disney's water parks do not operate year-round, and only one water park is open at a time while the other undergoes seasonal maintenance.

Here's when and how you can enjoy the water parks, just in time for summer.

When will the water parks open?

What we know:

Typically, Blizzard Beach operates through the winter while Typhoon Lagoon remains closed, then the two parks swap in the spring.

However, officials have announced that both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will be open from May 21 through Sept. 7.

To do this, Disney leaders said Blizzard Beach will temporarily close ahead of the double-headed fun — between May 1 and May 20.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened November 13,2022 providing guests with an array of arctic adventure amid the warm climate in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Guests experienced the new touches from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen insi Expand

Currently, Blizzard Beach is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The water park has been offering additional features, such as themed dance parties, meet and greet opportunities with popular Disney characters dressed in winter attire, games, temporary tattoos, specialty merchandise, and more.

As Typhoon Lagoon returns, so will Disney's H2O Glow After Hours. This nighttime event features all sorts of extra festivities, including dance parties with energetic music, Disney-character meet and greets, and complimentary snacks.

What are Disney's two water parks?

The backstory:

Disney's two water parks are Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

Typhoon Lagoon first opened on June 1, 1989.

The water park is home to one of the world's largest outdoor wave pools and is themed after the "Disney legend" of a typhoon that wreaked havoc upon a formerly pristine tropical paradise. It features waterslides, a surf pool, a lazy river and more.

Blizzard beach first opened 30 years ago today, on April 1, 1995.

The water park includes waterslides, raft rides, a lazy river and a one-acre wave pool.

Where are the two water parks located?

Local perspective:

Both water parks are located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Typhoon Lagoon can be found at 1145 East Buena Vista Blvd., Orlando.

Blizzard Beach is located at 1534 Blizzard Beach Drive, Orlando.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened November 13,2022 providing guests with an array of arctic adventure amid the warm climate in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Guests experienced the new touches from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen insi Expand

How to secure tickets

What you can do:

Resort guests will also be able to enjoy free water park admission throughout 2025.

Both water parks offer several ticket options, including a one-day water park pass, a park hopper plus option, and a water park and sports option.

To purchase tickets to Blizzard Beach, click here.

To purchase tickets to Typhoon Lagoon, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: