PF Chang's employee beats man in Winter Park after forcing him to undress, police say

The Winter Park Police Department said 28-year-old Demauri Hill is facing charges including battery and kidnapping with intent to inflict harm.

Alleged robbery leads to brutal beating

What we know:

The Winter Park Police Department said they responded to reports of a suspicious person around 12:34 a.m. on Monday, March 31, at the PF Chang's location at 436 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park.

While on the way to investigate the incident, officers said they were also made aware there was a man without pants near the take-out area of the restaurant.

When officials arrived at the restaurant, they said they arrested the man not wearing pants, who was standing inside the eatery wearing only a jacket.

Police reports show authorities also found Hill, who told officers he was walking out of PF Chang's after his shift when he saw the plantless man getting out of his car. He told police he yelled at the man, but he began to run away, so he said he chased him across the street.

Police said they arrested 28-year-old Demauri Hill on Monday after he allegedly beat a pantless man in Winter Park. (Credit: Winter Park Police Department)

The man told police he had been fleeing from Hill on a bicycle, and Hill began chasing him on foot.

Once Hill caught the man, officers said he grabbed him and forced him to remove his clothing and empty his pockets.

When the man obeyed, authorities said Hill then dragged him back to PF Chang's and began hitting and kicking him, as well as pushing him up against the wall.

Police said they were able to confirm the beating using security footage. A P.F. Chang’s manager also said she heard the commotion, told Hill to leave and called the police.

Records show Hill has been transported to the Orange County Jail.

