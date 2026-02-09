Florida AG announces arrest in alleged online child sexual exploitation case

The Brief A Rhode Island man was arrested following a multi-agency investigation into online sexual exploitation involving a minor, authorities said. The suspect contacted the victim through online gaming platforms and later moved communication to social media, according to investigators. The investigation began after the victim reported the alleged crimes to police in January 2025.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Monday announced the arrest of a Rhode Island man on charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor and coercing the production of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation into allegations against Justin Adkins, 29, involved the Office of Statewide Prosecution, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Authorities said it began in January 2025 after a minor reported the alleged crimes to police.

The backstory:

Investigators said Adkins first made contact with the victim in 2024 on Fortnite, an online video game popular with children. The two later exchanged phone numbers and continued communicating on Snapchat, a mobile messaging application, authorities said.

According to investigators, Adkins convinced the victim they were in a romantic relationship and coerced the victim to create and send hundreds of pornographic images and videos. Authorities said he also sent pornographic material to the victim with instructions to recreate it and attempted to manipulate the victim by providing gifts, including a smartphone.

Photo credit: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

Investigators said Adkins also sent in-game currency for Fortnite and Roblox. Roblox is currently under criminal investigation and civil litigation for aiding predators in accessing and harming children.

"Parents need to wake up to the disturbing reality that we are seeing online," Uthmeier said during a news conference.

Adkins is facing felony charges of second-degree using a child in sexual performance, third-degree transmission of material harmful to a minor by an electronic device, and third-degree unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child.

An arrest warrant obtained by FDLE and GCSPD was carried out by local law enforcement in West Warwick, Rhode Island, on Feb. 3. Adkins is also facing criminal proceedings in Kent County Superior Court in Rhode Island for two counts of second-degree child molestation, according to officials.

Adkins is being held without bond and will be extradited to Florida. If convicted on all counts, Adkins faces up to 85 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.