UCF Police save person from opioid overdose, Narcan available for students

The University of Central Florida's (UCF) Campus Police Chief is reiterating his message to students about the dangers of drug use and the resources available on campus after officers saved a man experiencing an opioid overdose.

The video tweeted out by the department shows officers’ response after friends called 911 to report the medical emergency. Dispatch asked the group – who were in a vehicle – to pull over and wait for help. When officers arrived, the man was not breathing. After chest compressions and two doses of Narcan, he showed signs of life.

"The fact that we carry it was what allowed for that," said UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger. He explained that officers were equipped with the emergency overdose treatment in 2015 and have conducted 7 deployments.

"Most of the deployments have been in 2 years. Went a long time without having to deploy it," Chief Metzger said. "I would say since COVID we’ve seen a serious uptick."

The small-scale data parallels national data. A survey by the National Council of Mental Wellbeing found that nearly 80 percent of its member agencies reported an increase in requests for treatment over the past three months.

The video from UCF Police has since racked up over 3,000 views. Chief Metzger said it’s a reminder to students about the ‘911 Good Samaritan Act,’ which allows you to call for help and no one will get in trouble. He also alerted students that Narcan is now free on campus as a safety measure.

"The friend who maybe stumbles across their roommate and they recognize it as being an overdose and they have it," said Chief Metzger.

Narcan was made available at the Student Health Center within the last month or so.

FOX 35 dug into what other schools in Central Florida have Narcan available for campus police, students, or staff.

Bethune-Cookman University does not have access to Narcan, but relies on Daytona Beach Police if the need arises.

Seminole State has an Office of Safety and Security with security officers but not our own police force. Our security officers do not carry Narcan. We do, however, contract with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), and they do carry it.

Stetson University Office of Public Safety, staff and students do not have access to Narcan.

Full Sail University’s on campus Security Department works closely in collaboration with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who have a presence on campus 7 days a week. The Orange County Deputies onsite have Narcan available if needed. Currently, we are not aware of it needing to be used on campus to date.

Rollins College Campus Safety Officers have been equipped with Narcan since December, 2017. We collaborated with WPFD and our Wellness Center to come up with a campus policy and training regimen. Since implementation, we have not had to deploy it. At the present time, only members of the Campus Safety Department have access to Narcan and currently, we do not have plans to expand access to other areas of the campus community.

