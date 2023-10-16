Uber driver carjacked during ride in Winter Springs, police say

An Uber driver was in the middle of a ride in Seminole County late Sunday when one of her passengers threatened her and carjacked her vehicle, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

Kyron Peterson, 19, was arrested and booked into jail for carjacking with firearm or weapon, grand theft, robbery by sudden snatching, and battery.

According to the police report, the 27-year-old woman went to an address in Oviedo to pick up Peterson, who informed her there would be a second person joining them and that they would need to make a second stop.

Kyron Peterson (Semionle County Sheriff's Office)

The first stop was at an apartment complex on Courtney Springs Circle in Winter Springs, police said. While there, Peterson left the vehicle and went into an unknown apartment, while the second passenger – another male -- stayed in the backseat.

Peterson then returned and got into an argument with the second person, who was not identified. At some point, Peterson told the other man to get out of the vehicle. The woman then told both men that she would need to end the ride because she was feeling uncomfortable.

That's when Peterson allegedly approached her with his hand in his pocket, threatened her, and demanded her keys, the report said. The woman ran away. Peterson then allegedly ran after her as soon as he realized the keys were not in the vehicle.

Police said the woman threw the keys on the ground when she realized Peterson was running after her. He then took the keys and drove off in her vehicle, the report said.

Kyron Peterson in court on Monday afternoon.

Oviedo Police located the vehicle near E. State Road 419 and Oviedo Blvd., and attempted a traffic stop. Peterson briefly stopped, then drove away from the scene. He later crashed into some trees near Long Acres Lane in Oviedo and ran into some nearby woods.

He was eventually taken into custody. He's being held on a total of a $62,000 bond. It's not clear if the second person was identified or is facing any possible charges.

Police recovered the woman's keys, wallet, debit cards, and credit cards, according to the report.