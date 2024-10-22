Two Volusia County residents dead in early morning I-10 single vehicle spin-out

Stream FOX 35 News

Early Tuesday morning at about 1 a.m., two Volusia County residents were pronounced dead after their car spun out on I-10, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The vehicle was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 322, which is located in the Florida Panhandle near the Alabama border.

According to the FHP report, the vehicle veered off the road to the left and then went back onto the roadway, however they over corrected, causing the car to spin out.

The vehicle ended up leaving the road on the right shoulder and overturned, causing the left front side of the car to crash into a tree.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from Ormond Beach, and the passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Daytona Beach were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP report shared that the driver also did not have his seatbelt on.