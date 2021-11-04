Two teens killed in head-on crash in Osceola County, troopers say

Two 17-year-old boys were killed in a head-on crash in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened on Pleasant Hill Road near Suzette Drive, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to an FHP report, the teens were reportedly heading northbound, when for an unknown reason, they traveled off onto the shoulder. The driver overcorrected and traveled into the southbound lanes, before hitting an oncoming car head-on.

Troopers say the teens' car traveled off the road and then struck a pole. Both boys were pronounced dead on the scene. The 27-year-old driver in the other car was airlifted to the hospital. She suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.