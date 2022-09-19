Hurricane Fiona update: What you need to know about Fiona's track, and impact on Florida

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday, bringing heavy rain and catastrophic flooding to the island, knocking out its power grid, before making landfall in the Dominican Republic Monday morning. The FOX 35 Storm Team said Fiona will not have a direct impact on Florida as it continues to move towards the northwest, but will impact Florida's ocean swell and rip current risk.

Hurricane Fiona's projected path

In the 11 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the center of the category 1 hurricane is near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic. The storm is located about 10 miles southeast of Samana, Dominican Republic. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and is moving northwest at 8 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will move over the southwestern Atlantic this afternoon," the NHC said. "The center is forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday."

Forecasters said that motion is expected to continue through Monday night, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday and to the north on Wednesday.

Will Hurricane Fiona impact Florida?

Florida will have an indirect impact from Hurricane Fiona, "meaning an increase in that swell," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said. "Wave heights are going to be very, very large. It's not recommended to enter the surf because, not only are we going to be seeing an increase in that swell, but also a rise in the rip current threat" at all East Coast beaches.

Another indirect impact Florida will experience is a change in moisture. "We've been seeing a lot of that tropical air mass over the Florida peninsula – well a lot of that now is going to be carried out to sea with Hurricane Fiona, and we're going to be left a bit drier as we head into the start of Fall,"Gargaro said.

Fiona is expected to strengthen during the next few days after the hurricane emerges over the southwestern Atlantic, and is forecast to become a major hurricane (Cat. 3) by Wednesday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to track Fiona with our exclusive FOX MODEL and will provide new updates as soon as they come in.