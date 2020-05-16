Two men found shot outside Orlando club, police say

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a double-shooting after finding two victims outside of an Orlando club.

Investigators say two men were found with gunshot wounds outside of the Parliament House on Friday at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the two men were found in the parking lot.

Detectives say the victims are expected to survive.

On Saturday, police said they were working on several leads in the case.

Officers said it is likely that the victims knew the suspected shooter.