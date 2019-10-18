Tropical Storm Nestor forms, heads toward Florida panhandle

A developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico is now Tropical Storm Nestor.

The National Hurricane Center named the system Friday afternoon, as it moves north toward the Panhandle.

Officials say the storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"These fast-moving storms will pack a punch with damaging wind gusts and the potential for a few isolated tornadoes, mainly from late tonight into early Saturday morning," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

The chance for heavy, blinding rain and strong storms increases after 10 p.m. Friday.

The National Hurricane Center says this system will bring "dangerous storm surge and tropical storm force winds along portions of the northern Gulf Coast later on Friday.

Conditions will improve by Saturday night, as the storm lifts quickly to the northeast, passing through North Carolina on Sunday and moving offshore by the afternoon.

Our rain chance will go down to 20% on Sunday, with less clouds and more sunshine.

