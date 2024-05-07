A third of Floridians still have a landline phone at home, report says

Did you think the days of having a landline phone in your home were behind you? Think again.

A new report from Chamber of Commerce, a digital resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs, revealed that about a third of adults in Florida still have a landline phone in their home.

The report was compiled using several factors, like how many adults live in cell phone-only homes, how many adults have landlines in their homes and how many live without phones entirely.

"The result is a snapshot of where America’s relationship with landline phones endures, and where it’s fading fastest," Chamber of Commerce said in its report.

On average, 70% of adults are wireless-only phone users, which means they only use a cell or mobile phone. That's about 183 million Americans across the country.

TikTok files lawsuit over law that would force sale, ban in US

New York is considered the "landline capital of the U.S.," according to the report, with more than half of adults living in households with a landline phone. On the flip side, states like Idaho, Oklahoma, Wyoming, New Mexico and Mississippi are least likely to have a landline phone in their home.

"Seniors are the most likely age group to still have a landline phone. Half of Americans 65 and over (50.5%) have a landline phone in their home," the report added.

Bumble dating app no longer requires women to make first move

In Florida, 33.4% of adults have a landline. That's over 5.5 million people across the state.

Chamber of Commerce said Florida is among a group of states that saw a shift from majority landline to majority mobile phone usage between 2014 and 2016.

Mom accidentally invites all 487 contacts to daughter's 1st birthday party

Here's a look at the top 5 landline-using states, and what percentage of adults have a landline phone:

New York (52.4%) Massachusetts (52.1%) Maryland (50.8%) New Jersey (50.5% New Hampshire (49.5%)

Click here to read the full report.