Florida woman accused of pulling out adopted daughter's fingernails

A Gainesville woman faces serious charges after allegedly inflicting harm on her adopted daughter over the use of fake fingernails, according to authorities.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, Johanna Sedgley was enraged that her 15-year-old daughter had acquired fake nails, which were glued on.

Sedgley restrained the teenager and forcibly removed several of her fingernails, which resulted in the teen suffering significant pain and injury, according to investigators.

During the investigation, Sedgley admitted to her actions and expressed regret over adopting the girl, detectives said.

She was arrested and charged with cruelty toward a child and aggravated child abuse.