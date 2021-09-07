Tropical Storm Mindy forms: Impact on Central Florida

Tropical Storm Mindy has formed off of Florida's coast and will bring a surge of tropical moisture to the state, including heavy rainfall and gusty winds in Central Florida.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected.

They said that Mindy is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday night. Heavy rainfall is expected in that northern region of the state and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River, Florida.

While this tropical storm will impact the northern portion of the state more, Central Florida is still expected to see a surge of tropical moisture, resulting in pockets of heavy rain and lightning throughout the evening. One to two inches of rain and wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph could even occur in the FOX 35 Viewing Area.

After moving through Florida, the NHC expects Mindy to move offshore of the southeastern United States and into the western Atlantic Ocean by Thursday.

The NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off of the western coast of Africa in a few days. They said that some development is possible as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic. Development chances are at zero percent over the next two days but 20 percent over the next five days.

Meanwhile, forecasters said that Hurricane Larry is getting closer to Bermuda and packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, making it a Category 2 storm. It should pass through the island on Thursday and then move near or over Newfoundland on Friday.

Gradual weakening is forecasted over the next few days but Larry will still remain a hurricane, they said.

While Larry's impactful winds remain far from Florida, ocean swells are expected to affect much of the beaches throughout the week and into the weekend. Rip currents will be a huge problem at our local beaches during this time.

"Larry will provide the area with some of the biggest and best quality surf we've seen locally in some time," says FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "The early mornings will offer up light local winds, grooming the incoming swell, making conditions extra special. As a surfer myself, I'm looking forward to catching a few as well."

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

