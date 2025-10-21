Tropical Storm Melissa forms over Caribbean Sea: Track, forecast, spaghetti models

The Brief Tropical Storm Melissa has formed over the Caribbean Sea. Melissa becomes the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The season runs June 1-November 30. Hurricane watch issued for portions of Haiti.



Tropical Storm Melissa formed Tuesday over the Caribbean Sea, becoming the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The ABC Islands could see heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next day or two, while Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba could see heavy rain, flooding, and rough surf later this week as the system continues to move across the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tracking Tropical Storm Melissa

Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Caribbean Sea, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. advisory. A hurricane watch has been issued for portions of Haiti.

Maps: Tropical outlook, spaghetti models, and potential rainfall forecast

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Air Force Hunters are expected to fly towards Invest 98L on Tuesday.

Any Florida impacts?

According to the latest models and projects, future Tropical Storm Melissa is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida. However, next week, Florida's coastlines could see increased waves and rough search, leading to beach erosion.

The latest forecast models predict the system will move across portions of Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.