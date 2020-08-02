Tropical Storm Isaias expected to regain hurricane strength as it moves away from Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to regain hurricane strength as it moves further away from Florida's coast, heading towards Georgia and the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in their latest update that the storm is moving north at 13 mph along the coast near the border of Florida and Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

It is expected to regain hurricane strength as it approaches the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas. They said Isaias will likely make landfall in the Carolinas and move across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region on Monday night and Tuesday. After making landfall, it will slowly weaken.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Advertisement

ACTIVE WEATHER ADVISORIES:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River, South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to South Santee River

South Carolina

North of Surf City North Carolina to west of Watch Hill Rhode Island

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

Tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Watch Hill Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY was in place for the whole weekend.

Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida, even as a tropical storm. FOX 35 had team coverage in Brevard and Volusia Counties.

Weather will mostly return to normal on Monday. Tropical storm breezes are leaving the region and the weather will be hot and muggy. Rain chances will be between 40 and 50 percent, with it higher along the coast as it is closer to Isaias' center of circulation.

STAY PREPARED: Get all you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Guide

Isaias was the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, but it has since weakened into a tropical storm.

Isaias has already been destructive in the Caribbean. On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest tropical updates.