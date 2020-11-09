Tropical Storm ETA shifts further west, could head north toward the panhandle

In its latest track, Tropical Storm ETA shifted west back into the Gulf of Mexico, projected to head north toward the panhandle.

That leaves Central Florida out of the storm's path.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is moving at 16 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Right now, ETA is moving southwestward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say it is expected to slow down, but could strengthen overnight into Tuesday.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards said there are no warnings or watches in place for Central Florida right now.

