Tropical Storm Debby live updates: Storm to reach hurricane strength before Florida landfall, NHC says

Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is closely following the latest updates from the NHC on the storm. View the most current information below.

Latest track

Tropical Storm Debby: Live forecast updates

5 a.m.

Tropical Storm Debby is gaining strength and is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida on Monday morning, according to the NHC.

The storm has winds of 50 mph as it inches its way slowly into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Debby watches, warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Florida coast from Aripeka northward to Indian Pass

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast from Bonita Beach northward to Aripeka, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

Georgia coast from Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Florida coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge including the Dry Tortugas

Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to East Cape Sable

Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Florida Keys north of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge

Florida coast west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Georgia coast from the Mouth of St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound

How will Tropical Storm Debby impact Florida?

In Central Florida, our primary impacts will be flooding, tropical storm force winds, and tornadoes. Rainfall totals around 4 to 6 inches with the potential of up to 8 inches in areas that experience heavy rain.

Higher totals will be in Gilchrist, Levy, and Dixie counties. The risk of tornadoes goes up exponentially on Sunday and will remain a threat through Monday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson said it is vital that you make sure you and your family have a storm safety place ready if you do find yourself under a tornado warning, such as getting to the lowest level in your home, or in the most interior room of your home (like a bathroom or closet) far from any windows and doors.

Winds will mainly be a threat along the west coast of Florida with gusts possibly up to 80 mph.

Further inland, closer to Orlando, 45 mph gusts will be possible.

Live Tracker for Tropical Storm Debby

Stay connected during the storm

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings, especially while you're sleeping and/or when the power goes out.

NOTE: This is a changing forecast and we will continue to keep you updated with the very latest watches and warnings.