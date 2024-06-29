Tropical Storm Beryl likely to become hurricane over next 24 hours: NHC

Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the Atlantic Friday night and is expected to become a hurricane as early as Saturday night or Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tracking Tropical Storm Beryl: Latest Forecast

As of 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Beryl is located about 890 miles east-southeast of Barbados, moving westward at 21 mph with 60 mph wind gusts.

"A relatively quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days," the NHC said. The system is forecast to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.

The NHC says Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to become a hurricane Saturday night or early Sunday morning, and additional strengthening is expected afterward.

When Tropical Storm Beryl strengthens and reaches the Windward Islands late Sunday or Monday, it brings a risk of heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surges and waves, the NHC said.

Barbados is currently under a hurricane watch as additional hurricane and tropical storm watch, and warnings are likely to be issued for parts of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Will Tropical Storm Beryl impact Florida?

The latest models show that it is highly unlikely that the storm will hit Florida, but the Sunshine state is not totally out of the clear yet.

Tropical Storm Beryl Spaghetti Models

How do you pronounce Beryl?

According to the NHC, the proper pronunciation for Beryl is "BEHR-ril," similar to barrel.

Two other tropical waves to monitor

In addition to Tropical Storm Beryl, we are tracking two other tropical waves, detailed below.

"If you are traveling for the Fourth of July, any interests or family in the Caribbean should keep close tabs on these systems," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren said. "The Windward Islands should prepare for a hurricane strike Monday from Beryl. St Lucia, Martinique, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines all probably will have hurricane impacts Monday. Then, possibly another one next Wednesday."

Tracking Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The chance of formation over the next seven days is medium, at 40%.

If this system were named before another disturbance in the Western Caribbean Sea (Invest 94L— see below), it would be called Chris.

Invest 94L could strengthen into tropical depression

A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, designated by the NHC as Invest 94L, continues to produce widespread but disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Development is not anticipated before it moves inland over the Yucatán Peninsula on Saturday. The system is then forecast to move west-northwestward, emerging over the Bay of Campeche on Saturday night or early Sunday, where conditions appear generally conducive for further development.

A tropical depression could form before the system moves inland again early next week over Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall associated with the area of low pressure will affect portions of Central America and Mexico through early next week.

The chance of formation over the next seven days is medium, at 40%.

Should this system be named before another disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic, it would be called Chris.

2024 Atlantic hurricane storm names

Pronunciation Guide:

Alberto al-BAIR toe

Beryl BEHR-ril

Chris kris

Debby DEH-bee

Ernesto er-NES-toh

Francine fran-SEEN

Gordon GOR-duhn

Helene heh-LEEN

Isaac EYE-zik

Joyce joyss

Kirk kurk Leslie

LEHZ-lee

Milton MIL-ton

Nadine nay-DEEN

Oscar AHS-kur

Patty PAT-ee

Rafael rah-fah-ELL

Sara SAIR-uh

Tony TOH-nee

Valerie VAH-lur-ee

William WILL-yum

2024 hurricane predictions: Active season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates between 17 and 25 named storms will form this season, with 8 to 13 becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Out of those 8 to 13, 4 to 7 could become major hurricanes with winds of at least 115 mph. This is the greatest number of hurricanes predicted by NOAA in its annual May forecast, surpassing the forecast of 14–23 storms in 2010.

In all, NOAA gives an 85% chance of an above-average season.

The outlook is fairly similar to Colorado State University ’s, which also issued its busiest outlook ever, with the potential for upwards of 23 named storms.

"The Atlantic is still record warm in the tropical Atlantic, providing more fuel for storms," Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a senior research scientist at CSU, told FOX Weather before its outlook release.