Tropical Storm Beryl forms in Atlantic Ocean, likely to become Hurricane Beryl: NHC

Tropical Storm Beryl has formed east of the Windward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center expects it to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days.

Tracking Tropical Storm Beryl: Latest Forecast

Previously known as Invest 95L and Tropical Depression Two, the system is located about 1,110 miles east-southeast of Barbados. Late Friday, Beryl was moving westward at 18 mph with wind gusts at 40 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has become better defined, with showers and thunderstorms becoming more organized. Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to develop into a hurricane within 48 hours.

Beryl is expected to continue westward between 15 and 20 mph and approach the Windward Islands by the end of the weekend. Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watches will likely be posted for parts of the region late Friday or early Saturday.

"This is really quite rare for late June to see this," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Noah Bergren. "Beryl could briefly overperform the current intensity forecast later this weekend."

Tropical Storm Beryl Spaghetti Models

How do you pronounce Beryl?

According to the NHC, the proper pronunciation for Beryl is "BEHR-ril," similar to barrel.

Two other tropical waves to monitor

In addition to Tropical Storm Beryl, we are tracking two other tropical waves, detailed below.

"If you are traveling for the Fourth of July, any interests or family in the Caribbean should keep close tabs on these systems," Bergren added. "The Windward Islands should prepare for a hurricane strike Monday from Beryl. St Lucia, Martinique, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines all probably will have hurricane impacts Monday. Then, possibly another one next Wednesday."

Tracking Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The chance of formation over the next seven days is medium, at 40%.

If this system were named before another disturbance in the Western Caribbean Sea (Invest 94L— see below), it would be called Chris.

Invest 94L could strengthen into tropical depression

A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, designated by the NHC as Invest 94L, continues to produce widespread but disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Development is not anticipated before it moves inland over the Yucatán Peninsula on Saturday. The system is then forecast to move west-northwestward, emerging over the Bay of Campeche on Saturday night or early Sunday, where conditions appear generally conducive for further development.

A tropical depression could form before the system moves inland again early next week over Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall associated with the area of low pressure will affect portions of Central America and Mexico through early next week.

The chance of formation over the next seven days is medium, at 40%.

Should this system be named before another disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic, it would be called Chris.

2024 Atlantic hurricane storm names

Pronunciation Guide:

Alberto al-BAIR toe

Beryl BEHR-ril

Chris kris

Debby DEH-bee

Ernesto er-NES-toh

Francine fran-SEEN

Gordon GOR-duhn

Helene heh-LEEN

Isaac EYE-zik

Joyce joyss

Kirk kurk Leslie

LEHZ-lee

Milton MIL-ton

Nadine nay-DEEN

Oscar AHS-kur

Patty PAT-ee

Rafael rah-fah-ELL

Sara SAIR-uh

Tony TOH-nee

Valerie VAH-lur-ee

William WILL-yum

2024 hurricane predictions: Active season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates between 17 and 25 named storms will form this season, with 8 to 13 becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Out of those 8 to 13, 4 to 7 could become major hurricanes with winds of at least 115 mph. This is the greatest number of hurricanes predicted by NOAA in its annual May forecast, surpassing the forecast of 14–23 storms in 2010.

In all, NOAA gives an 85% chance of an above-average season.

The outlook is fairly similar to Colorado State University ’s, which also issued its busiest outlook ever, with the potential for upwards of 23 named storms.

"The Atlantic is still record warm in the tropical Atlantic, providing more fuel for storms," Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a senior research scientist at CSU, told FOX Weather before its outlook release.