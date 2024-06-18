System in Gulf set to become Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings ahead of future Tropical Storm Alberto, which is likely to form on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

As of Tuesday morning, the NHC said the disturbance, known currently as Potential Tropical Cyclone One, is located about 355 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico and about 420 miles southeast of Brownsville, Texas.

The "very large" disturbance has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and is moving north at 6 mph.

"Some increase in strength is likely during the next 36 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm by Wednesday," the NHC said in an advisory.

When the storm develops, it will become the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The system is set to bring rainfall, coastal flooding and wind impacts along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico. Tropical storm conditions are expected beginning Wednesday over the Texas coast south of Port O'Connor.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the:

Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande

Northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Puerto de Altamira

This means that tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area within 36 hours.