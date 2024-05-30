FOX 35 Tracking The Tropics 2024 Hurricane Season Preview

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is here and forecasters and meteorologists agree that it could be an extremely active season with the potential for more tropical storms and hurricanes due to weather patterns and warmer ocean waters.

"Prepare, not panic" is the message the FOX 35 Storm Team wants you know.

What is a hurricane and how does one form? How many tropical storms or hurricanes are predicted this year? What factors are contributing to the increased prediction forecast? What changes have been made to the so-called forecast cone – and what do you need to know? What can you do today to best protect your family and home?

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, 2024, and runs through Nov. 30. The FOX 35 Storm Team – Brooks Garner, Noah Bergren, Jessica Dobson, and Ian Cassette – will be with you every step of the way, from the latest tropical outlook to minute-by-minute forecasting should a system be on track towards Florida.

