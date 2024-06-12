Invest 90L: Disturbance triggers heavy rainfall in Florida with slight chance for development

Invest 90-L, a tropical disturbance over the Florida peninsula, is producing extensive, disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the National Hurricane Center said in an update on Wednesday.

Despite upper-level winds being only marginally supportive, the NHC said there is a potential for slow development once the system moves northeastward offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast tonight through

late week.

It has a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.

If the disturbance were to develop into the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, it would be called Alberto.

Regardless of development, Florida residents can expect heavy rainfall to persist across the peninsula over the next few days.