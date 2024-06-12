DeSantis declares state of emergency after torrential rain leaves South Florida roads underwater

Heavy rainfall across South Florida has left streets underwater and cars abandoned, prompting Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a low-pressure system called Invest 90L is causing tropical downpours to tear through parts of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Sarasota. So far, the storm has produced 10 to 15 inches of rainfall, impacting critical infrastructure such as roads, airports, and schools.

Emergency services in South Florida urge residents not to drive and seek higher ground. and remain in a safe place until flood waters recede.

Videos posted to X and Facebook show cars struggling to get through the water as flood water covers the roadway.

The flash flooding has also prompted major traffic delays for those traveling by air and train.

Brightline has suspended service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale due to the flooding.

AAA has also suspended services in parts of South Florida due to roads becoming impassible over the last couple of hours. Those living in Miami, Hollywood, and Fort Lauderdale will be unable to use AAA until the company is able to resume service.

Over 60 percent of flights departing out of Miami International Airport are seeing lengthy delays, according to Flightview. Fort Lauderdale International is also seeing a large number of delayed departing flights.

Rainfall totals in and around Miami range from 5 to seven inches over the last several hours. On Tuesday, record setting flood occurred in Sarasota with over three feet of rain pouring down in just one hour – which is the most rainfall that has ever fell within an hour in Sarasota.

On Wednesday, over 12 inches of rain fell in North Miami and Hollywood. Miami's June monthly* average rain is 11.00 inches historically, so Miami Dade and Broward County got an entire month's worth of rain in less than 10 hours.