Tropical Depression 10 forms in the Atlantic; could become Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Depression Ten formed over the far eastern Atlantic on Friday morning.

The National Hurricane Center says the depression is located east-northeast of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"The depression could become a tropical storm during the next day or so before weakening later this weekend," the NHC said. If it does become a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Ian, assuming Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into Hermine first.

Meanwhile, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to monitor Tropical Depression 9, which is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Hermine and could impact Florida as a major Category 3 storm.

"On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass south of Jamaica on Saturday night and Sunday, and approach the Cayman Islands on Sunday night and early Monday," the NHC said.

Current models show the system strengthening into a Category 1 Hurricane Hermine early Monday. By Wednesday, the models show it becoming a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall in Florida.

